The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

  • Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 53rd, and he was 22nd in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker had a base hit in 107 of 163 games last year (65.6%), with multiple hits in 34 of them (20.9%).
  • He hit a home run in 30 of 163 games in 2022 (18.4%), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 37.4% of his 163 games a year ago, Tucker picked up an RBI (61 times). He also had 32 games with multiple RBIs (19.6%), and three or more RBIs in 14 games.
  • In 63 of 163 games last season (38.7%) he touched home plate, and in 11 of those games (6.7%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 71
.251 AVG .264
.315 OBP .354
.436 SLG .520
26 XBH 33
12 HR 18
46 RBI 61
45/25 K/BB 50/38
11 SB 13
Home Away
85 GP 78
52 (61.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 55 (70.5%)
18 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (20.5%)
34 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (37.2%)
14 (16.5%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (20.5%)
28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (42.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Boyd will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 32-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went a scoreless third of an inning against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 2-0 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.