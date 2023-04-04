The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 3-for-5 last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

  • Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 22nd and he was 43rd in slugging.
  • Bregman got a hit in 65.5% of his 168 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.
  • Including the 168 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 25 of them (14.9%), hitting a home run in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 games last season out 168 (37.5%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He crossed home plate in 74 of his 168 games a year ago (44.0%), with more than one run scored 21 times (12.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 76
.305 AVG .215
.414 OBP .320
.558 SLG .355
36 XBH 25
16 HR 7
53 RBI 40
38/48 K/BB 39/40
0 SB 1
Home Away
86 GP 82
63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%)
23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%)
43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%)
19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%)
35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Manning will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Over his 12 appearances last season he finished with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP, putting together a 2-3 record.
