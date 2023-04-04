Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (2-3) against the Detroit Tigers (1-3) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 4.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez against the Tigers and Matt Manning.

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros won 103, or 69.1%, of the 149 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, Houston won 11 of its 17 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 737 total runs last season.

The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule