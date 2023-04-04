When the (2-3) match up with the (1-3) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:10 PM ET, Framber Valdez will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Tigers have +220 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Astros and Tigers game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-275) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $13.64 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Yordan Alvarez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros were favorites in 149 games last season and won 103 (69.1%) of those contests.

Last season, the Astros won 11 of their 17 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers were victorious in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Tigers won three of nine games when listed as at least +220 on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 home runs away from home last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.