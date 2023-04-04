On Tuesday, David Hensley (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

  • Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • In eight of 20 games last season (40.0%) Hensley got at least one hit, and in three of those contests (15.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run once out of 20 games a year ago, going deep in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
  • He scored in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
8 GP 5
.313 AVG .385
.389 OBP .500
.688 SLG .462
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Manning gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Last season he compiled a 2-3 record, a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP over his 12 games.
