The New Orleans Pelicans, Naji Marshall included, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Marshall, in his most recent game, had three points in a 122-114 win over the Clippers.

In this article we will break down Marshall's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.3 8.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.7 3.2 Assists -- 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 15.5 13.7 PR -- 13 11.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Kings

Marshall is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Marshall's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.2.

The Kings are the 26th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118.3 points per game.

The Kings are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

The Kings are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have given up 12.5 makes per contest, 20th in the league.

Naji Marshall vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 21 7 2 3 0 0 0 2/5/2023 24 17 6 4 0 0 2

