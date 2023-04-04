On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (on the back of going 1-for-6 with a home run and four RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

  • Alvarez had 144 hits with a .416 OBP.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.
  • Alvarez got a hit in 65.5% of his 148 games last year, with more than one hit in 29.1% of those contests.
  • In 34 of 148 games last year, he hit a long ball (23.0%). He went deep in 6.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 48.0% of his 148 games a year ago, Alvarez picked up an RBI (71 times). He also had 26 games with multiple RBIs (17.6%), and three or more RBIs in 10 games.
  • He came around to score 72 times in 148 games (48.6%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 63
.296 AVG .318
.401 OBP .432
.624 SLG .600
41 XBH 27
20 HR 17
47 RBI 50
59/43 K/BB 47/44
0 SB 1
Home Away
78 GP 70
53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%)
36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%)
34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Manning will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21 against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • In his 12 appearances last season he finished with a 2-3 record, had a 3.43 ERA, and a 1.175 WHIP.
