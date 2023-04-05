After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Eduardo Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

Alvarez had 144 hits and a .416 on-base percentage.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.

Alvarez got a hit in 97 of 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He went yard in 34 of 148 games in 2022 (23.0%), including 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez drove in a run in 48.0% of his 148 games last year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of them (26). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.

In 72 of 148 games last year (48.6%) he touched home plate, and in 26 of those games (17.6%) he scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 63 .296 AVG .318 .401 OBP .432 .624 SLG .600 41 XBH 27 20 HR 17 47 RBI 50 59/43 K/BB 47/44 0 SB 1 Home Away 78 GP 70 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%) 36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%) 34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)