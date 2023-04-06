How to Watch the Stars vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (42-21-14) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-35-13) -- who've lost eight straight away from home -- on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH to watch as the Stars and the Flyers hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/13/2022
|Flyers
|Stars
|5-1 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 210 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 264 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|77
|43
|58
|101
|62
|58
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|77
|32
|41
|73
|45
|51
|59.5%
|Joe Pavelski
|77
|25
|47
|72
|52
|30
|53.1%
|Roope Hintz
|69
|35
|35
|70
|36
|24
|51.6%
|Miro Heiskanen
|74
|11
|57
|68
|56
|45
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (256 in total), 22nd in the league.
- The Flyers' 207 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 36 goals over that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|55
|29
|27
|56
|26
|31
|49.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|76
|17
|36
|53
|33
|36
|50.1%
|Scott Laughton
|73
|18
|24
|42
|41
|35
|47.1%
|Morgan Frost
|76
|19
|23
|42
|26
|36
|46.3%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|70
|11
|31
|42
|57
|25
|-
