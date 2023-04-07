After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has three walks while hitting .138.
  • Bregman has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this season.
  • Bregman has not driven in a run this year.
  • In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Twins have a 1.90 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gray (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
