(3-4) will square off against the (4-2) at Target Field on Friday, April 7 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 5 strikeouts, Jose Urquidy will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Twins are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+110). A 7.5-run total has been set in this game.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won four out of the five games in which they've been favored.

The Twins have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter and won them all.

Minnesota has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.

The Astros have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +110.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.