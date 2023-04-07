Pelicans vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
The New York Knicks (47-33), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and MSG.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and MSG
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-8)
|223
|-345
|+285
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-8.5)
|223.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-8)
|223.5
|-345
|+280
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-7.5)
|-
|-330
|+270
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Pelicans' +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.5 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 112.6 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Knicks' +253 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 112.8 per contest (11th in league).
- These two teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 7.4 more than this game's point total.
- These teams allow a combined 225.4 points per game, 2.4 more points than this contest's total.
- New Orleans has put together a 40-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has compiled a 45-34-1 ATS record so far this season.
Pelicans and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+25000
|+8000
|+120
|Knicks
|+10000
|+4000
|-10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.