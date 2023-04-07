The New York Knicks (47-33), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and MSG.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and MSG

BSNO and MSG Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.5 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 112.6 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Knicks' +253 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 112.8 per contest (11th in league).

These two teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 7.4 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow a combined 225.4 points per game, 2.4 more points than this contest's total.

New Orleans has put together a 40-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

New York has compiled a 45-34-1 ATS record so far this season.

Pelicans and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +25000 +8000 +120 Knicks +10000 +4000 -10000

