The New York Knicks (47-33) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and MSG.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: BSNO and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -7.5 -

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 38 of New Orleans' 80 games with a set total.

So far this season, the Pelicans have put together a 40-40-0 record against the spread.

New Orleans has been the favorite in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.

This season, New Orleans has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Knicks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 0 0% 114.5 230.4 112.6 225.4 228.9 Knicks 0 0% 115.9 230.4 112.8 225.4 224.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total three times.

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 40 opportunities in road games.

The Pelicans score 114.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 112.8 the Knicks give up.

When New Orleans totals more than 112.8 points, it is 34-12 against the spread and 36-10 overall.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Pelicans and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 40-40 8-4 38-42 Knicks 45-35 1-2 43-37

Pelicans vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Knicks 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 34-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-19 36-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-16 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 33-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-12 33-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-9

