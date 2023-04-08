How to Watch the Astros vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will send Joe Ryan and Luis Garcia to the hill, respectively, on Saturday at Target Field. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit seven homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Houston ranks 26th in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 36 total runs this season.
- The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Astros rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 10 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Houston has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.77) in the majors this season.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.404 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Garcia to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Chicago White Sox.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Mike Clevinger
|4/3/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Matthew Boyd
|4/4/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|4/5/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-2
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/7/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Sonny Gray
|4/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Joe Ryan
|4/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tyler Mahle
|4/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Roansy Contreras
|4/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Mitch Keller
|4/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Rich Hill
|4/14/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Martín Pérez
