Chas McCormick -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

McCormick picked up a hit in 54.2% of his games last year (71 of 131), with more than one hit in 20 of them (15.3%).

He homered in 12.2% of his games in 2022 (16 of 131), including 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick drove in a run in 22.9% of his games last season (30 of 131), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 44 of 131 games last year (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.1% of his games (eight times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 60 .248 AVG .243 .361 OBP .308 .425 SLG .393 12 XBH 16 7 HR 7 21 RBI 23 43/26 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 71 31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%) 10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)