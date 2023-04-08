Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)
- McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- McCormick picked up a hit in 54.2% of his games last year (71 of 131), with more than one hit in 20 of them (15.3%).
- He homered in 12.2% of his games in 2022 (16 of 131), including 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick drove in a run in 22.9% of his games last season (30 of 131), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 44 of 131 games last year (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.1% of his games (eight times).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|60
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.425
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/26
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|71
|31 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (56.3%)
|10 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.1%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (29.6%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.3%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Ryan (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
