Jacob Meyers -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)

  • Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
  • Meyers reached base via a hit in 25 of 54 games last season (46.3%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (nine of them).
  • He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Meyers picked up an RBI in 10 out of 54 games last year (18.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.4%).
  • In 12 of 54 games last season (22.2%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.221 AVG .233
.247 OBP .291
.312 SLG .315
4 XBH 5
1 HR 0
11 RBI 4
21/3 K/BB 33/4
1 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 24
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (12.5%)
1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
