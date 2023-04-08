After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .171.
  • In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Pena has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Pena has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 1.74 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
