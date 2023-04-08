Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Twins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .171.
- In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Pena has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Pena has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 1.74 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
