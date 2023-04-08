The field for the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club will include Tony Finau. The competition takes place from April 6 - 9.

Looking to wager on Finau at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Tony Finau Insights

Finau has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Finau has posted one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

Finau has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five appearances.

Finau has made the cut in nine consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 14 -10 275 3 22 7 11 $10.2M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Finau's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 three times. His average finish has been 20th.

Finau made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

The most recent time Finau played this event was in 2022, and he finished 35th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Finau has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,314 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 96th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Finau was better than 55% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Finau recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Finau carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Finau recorded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that most recent competition, Finau had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Finau ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Finau carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.3).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

