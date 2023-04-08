After the first round of the Masters Tournament, Viktor Hovland stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -7.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Hovland has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 17 rounds.

Hovland has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hovland has finished atop the leaderboard once, with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, in his past five tournaments.

Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Hovland is looking for his third consecutive top-five finish this week while also trying to extend his streak of three straight top-10 finishes.

Hovland has made the cut 15 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 18 -7 266 2 18 5 7 $5.1M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Hovland has one win in his past four starts at this event. His average finish has been 20th.

In his last four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

The previous time Hovland competed in this event, in 2023, he ended up the champion.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

The average course Hovland has played in the past year has been 223 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 96th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hovland shot better than 69% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Hovland fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hovland carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Hovland carded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that most recent competition, Hovland's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.1).

Hovland finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hovland recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hovland's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

