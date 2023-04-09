How to Watch the Astros vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alex Bregman and Kyle Farmer will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average one home run per game to rank 17th in MLB play with nine total home runs.
- Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.349).
- The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
- Houston is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (42 total).
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- Astros batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Astros have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.474).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Hunter Brown (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Matthew Boyd
|4/4/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|4/5/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-2
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/7/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Sonny Gray
|4/8/2023
|Twins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Joe Ryan
|4/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tyler Mahle
|4/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Roansy Contreras
|4/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Mitch Keller
|4/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Rich Hill
|4/14/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Martín Pérez
|4/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
