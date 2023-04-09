CJ McCollum and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be hitting the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 113-105 win over the Knicks (his last game) McCollum put up 23 points and four assists.

Below, we look at McCollum's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.9 19.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.8 4.5 PRA 31.5 31.1 28.2 PR -- 25.3 23.7 3PM 2.5 2.9 3



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Timberwolves

McCollum has taken 17.8 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 18.6% and 17.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 22.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.3 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves concede 115.9 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves allow 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 34 25 5 8 5 2 1 12/28/2022 37 20 3 6 3 0 2

