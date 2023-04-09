Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)
- Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Meyers had a hit in 25 of 54 games a year ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers drove in a run in 18.5% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.4% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.221
|AVG
|.233
|.247
|OBP
|.291
|.312
|SLG
|.315
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|21/3
|K/BB
|33/4
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (12.5%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
- Mahle (1-0) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
