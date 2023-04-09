Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by nine hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 26th in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (six of nine), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has had an RBI in four games this season (44.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (44.4%).
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have a 2.28 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Mahle (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
