Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Twins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has nine hits, which is best among Houston hitters this season, while batting .310 with four extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In seven of eight games this season, Alvarez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 37.5% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (75.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (37.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In four games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.28).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will look to Mahle (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
