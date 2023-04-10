Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .259.
- This year, McCormick has tallied at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- McCormick has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Pirates will send Contreras (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.