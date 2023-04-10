David Hensley -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley is batting .222 with three walks.
  • Hensley has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Contreras (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
