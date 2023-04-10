On Monday, Jeremy Pena (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .209 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 60.0% of his 10 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season (50.0%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (70.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

