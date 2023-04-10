Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 100th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Tucker has recorded a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (30.0%), homering in 7% of his plate appearances.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 40.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Contreras (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
