Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with nine hits, batting .281 this season with four extra-base hits.
- He ranks 82nd in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In seven of nine games this season, Alvarez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 66.7% of his games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (33.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Contreras (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
