How to Watch the Astros vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET. Mitch Keller will start for Pittsburgh, aiming to shut down Alex Bregman and company.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 10 total home runs.
- Houston's .368 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Astros are 14th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (55 total runs).
- The Astros' .336 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Astros' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.339).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Cristian Javier (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Javier will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/5/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-2
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/7/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Sonny Gray
|4/8/2023
|Twins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Joe Ryan
|4/9/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tyler Mahle
|4/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Roansy Contreras
|4/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Mitch Keller
|4/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Rich Hill
|4/14/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Martín Pérez
|4/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jon Gray
|4/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|4/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kevin Gausman
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.