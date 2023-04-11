(5-6) will play the (6-4) at PNC Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 11 strikeouts, Cristian Javier will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +145 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Astros vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (1-0, 3.27 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 2-2 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Pirates have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Astros vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.