On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Houston Astros play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .258.
  • This year, McCormick has tallied at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • McCormick has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of eight games so far this season.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Keller (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
