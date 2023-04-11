Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Houston Astros play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .258.
- This year, McCormick has tallied at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- McCormick has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of eight games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.3 per game).
- Keller (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.