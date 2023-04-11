The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are meeting in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they battle for a spot in the postseason.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 less than this game's total.

These teams together surrender 227.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

