Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .188 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
- This season, Bregman has tallied at least one hit in six of 12 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bregman has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In seven games this season (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
