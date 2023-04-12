Wednesday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (7-4) and the Houston Astros (5-7) clashing at PNC Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-6 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on April 12.

The probable starters are Jose Urquidy for the Houston Astros and Rich Hill (0-1) for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Astros vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Astros vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 7, Astros 6.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

Houston is 2-3 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 59 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule