In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .355 with two doubles and two walks.

Dubon enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (seven of eight), with at least two hits three times (37.5%).

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

