How to Watch the Stars vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won four straight, the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
You can tune in on TNT to see the Stars play the Blues.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/28/2022
|Blues
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (275 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 35 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|80
|46
|60
|106
|64
|60
|0%
|Joe Pavelski
|80
|27
|49
|76
|55
|31
|53.1%
|Jamie Benn
|80
|33
|42
|75
|46
|53
|60%
|Roope Hintz
|71
|36
|38
|74
|37
|24
|51.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|77
|11
|60
|71
|63
|50
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 292 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.
- The Blues' 258 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|77
|37
|34
|71
|53
|53
|38.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|61
|26
|41
|67
|30
|33
|32.5%
|Brayden Schenn
|80
|21
|44
|65
|46
|39
|46.8%
|Robert Thomas
|71
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Justin Faulk
|80
|11
|38
|49
|57
|49
|-
