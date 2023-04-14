Alex Bregman -- batting .256 with a double, two home runs, nine walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his last game against the Pirates.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .196 with a double, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Bregman is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • This year, Bregman has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 13 games (61.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Perez (1-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
