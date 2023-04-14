Astros vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will play on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).
Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.
- The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won six of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (54.5%).
- Houston has a record of 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (40% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 62.3% chance to win.
- Houston has played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total nine times (9-4-0).
- The Astros have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-4
|3-3
|4-3
|2-4
|4-6
|2-1
