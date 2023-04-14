(6-7) will match up with the (7-5) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, April 14 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 Ks, Luis Garcia will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +140 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Garcia - HOU (0-1, 7.00 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (1-1, 2.53 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Houston has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Rangers this season with a +140 moneyline set for this game.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+120) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

