Jeremy Pena -- batting .178 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .214 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Pena is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Pena has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (61.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.