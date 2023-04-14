The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time in action, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .361 with three doubles and two walks.

Dubon enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .476.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 88.9% of his games this year (eight of nine), with more than one hit four times (44.4%).

In nine games played this year, he has not homered.

Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

