Hunter Brown and Jon Gray are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers face off on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.
  • The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won six of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Houston has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 63.6%.
  • Houston has played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-0).
  • The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-5 3-3 4-3 2-5 4-6 2-2

