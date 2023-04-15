The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Nate Lowe -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 12th in MLB play with 16 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston ranks 22nd in baseball with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (68 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros' .333 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is ninth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.339).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (1-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Twins W 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates W 7-0 Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder

