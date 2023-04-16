After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has two walks while batting .174.

Meyers has picked up a hit in three games this year (27.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 11 games this year.

Meyers has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings