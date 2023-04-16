After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has two walks while batting .174.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in three games this year (27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
  • Meyers has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Heaney (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
