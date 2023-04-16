After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .222.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Pena has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%).
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (60.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Heaney (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.