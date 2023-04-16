On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.353 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with an OBP of .446, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .588.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Tucker enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .438 with one homer.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (26.7%), homering in 6.2% of his plate appearances.

In 46.7% of his games this year, Tucker has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (33.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings