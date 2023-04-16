After the third round at the 2023 RBC Heritage, Matthew Fitzpatrick is currently atop the leaderboard (+240 to win).

Want to place a bet on the RBC Heritage? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Heritage Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 8:30 AM ET
  • Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

RBC Heritage Best Odds to Win

Matthew Fitzpatrick

  • Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-14)
  • Odds to Win: +240

Fitzpatrick Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -5 6 1 5th
Round 2 70 -1 3 2 60th
Round 3 63 -8 6 0 1st

Click here to bet on Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Patrick Cantlay

  • Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +260

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -2 5 3 29th
Round 2 65 -6 6 2 2nd
Round 3 66 -5 5 0 4th

Click here to bet on Cantlay with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jordan Spieth

  • Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-12)
  • Odds to Win: +550

Spieth Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -3 4 1 15th
Round 2 67 -4 6 2 15th
Round 3 66 -5 6 1 4th

Want to place a bet on Spieth in the RBC Heritage? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-11)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -3 5 2 15th
Round 2 65 -6 6 2 2nd
Round 3 69 -2 4 2 29th

Think Scheffler can win the RBC Heritage? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Viktor Hovland

  • Tee Time: 9:01 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 60th (-1)
  • Odds to Win: +900

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -7 7 0 2nd
Round 2 70 -1 3 2 60th
Round 3 78 +7 0 4 73rd

Click here to bet on Hovland at the RBC Heritage with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Heritage Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Tommy Fleetwood 4th (-11) +2000
Xander Schauffele 9th (-10) +2800
Taylor Moore 4th (-11) +2800
Justin Thomas 46th (-4) +5000
Mark Hubbard 4th (-11) +5000
Jimmy Walker 4th (-11) +5000
Matt Kuchar 9th (-10) +5000
Rickie Fowler 9th (-10) +5000
Sung-Jae Im 16th (-9) +6600
Cameron Davis 9th (-10) +6600

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.