On Monday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .400, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Dubon enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .318.

Dubon has recorded a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.

Dubon has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

