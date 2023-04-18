The Colorado Avalanche take their home ice at Ball Arena Tuesday to square off against the Seattle Kraken in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Kraken look to take down the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL 10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 40 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players